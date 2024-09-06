Connacht vs Leinster (Women’s under-18 Interprovincial Final Preview with Craig Hansberry)

Connacht take on Leinster this Saturday (7th September 2024) in this year’s PwC women’s under-18 interprovincial final.

The Westerners suffered a 46-5 reversal in the final round of group games but previous victories over Ulster and Munster had already secured their spot.

Connacht are going for the double after the 7s beat the blue province in the 7s decider back in May.

Leading up to the game, Connacht head coach Craig Hansberry has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at Buccaneers Dubarry Park on Saturday is 3.30pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.