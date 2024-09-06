Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht vs Leinster (Women’s under-18 Interprovincial Final Preview with Craig Hansberry)

Share story:
Connacht vs Leinster (Women’s under-18 Interprovincial Final Preview with Craig Hansberry)

Connacht take on Leinster this Saturday (7th September 2024) in this year’s PwC women’s under-18 interprovincial final.

The Westerners suffered a 46-5 reversal in the final round of group games but previous victories over Ulster and Munster had already secured their spot.

Connacht are going for the double after the 7s beat the blue province in the 7s decider back in May.

Leading up to the game, Connacht head coach Craig Hansberry has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at Buccaneers Dubarry Park on Saturday is 3.30pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Áine McDonagh Chats to 'Over The Line' After Scoring 2 Goals for Hawthorn in Opening Round of New AFLW Season

The ninth Women’s Australian Rules season (AFLW) got underway last week (30th August) with a record 34 Irish players to the fore sharing 21 goals. O...

Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 Fixtures Released

The final round group games in the senior and intermediate football championship for next weekend (14th/15th September) have been released. Pearse Stadium...

Galway Darts Championships and Open Preview with Kevin Devaney

It’s a big weekend for Galway Darts with two major events taking place at Tuam’s Ard Rí House Hotel. The Galway Darts Championship is on Satu...

‘Unrivalled Day of Energy, Positivity and Fun’ Promised at 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day that includes Ballinasloe, Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra

PARTICIPANTS can expect an ‘unrivalled day of energy, positivity and fun’ at the 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day, s...