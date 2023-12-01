Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

Connacht vs Leinster (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Pete Wilkins)

Ireland wing Mack Hansen makes his first appearance of the season for Connacht among seven changes from the side beaten 53-27 by the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend.

Scott Penny returns to captain Leinster from the openside flank, while hooker Ronan Kelleher makes his 50th appearance for the province.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been looking at the team and chats to Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday (2nd December) is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

