Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies)

Connacht host Glasgow Warriors this Saturday (28th October) in Round 2 of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

This has the makings of one of the games of the weekend, with both teams having recorded bonus point victories in Round 1.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game as well with reaction and latest news.

Kick-off at the Sportsground is 3pm

Newly-promoted head coach Pete Wilkins is looking for Connacht to build on their 34-26 triumph over the Ospreys as they go into the second of three successive home games at the start of the season.

“It was super important for us to win in front of our fans and show some glimpses of what we want to be about,” he said.

“It wasn’t perfect, but there were enough snap shots of what we are trying to do in attack and some really good defensive sets.

“That will only get better and we will develop and build that over the weeks to come.”

Commenting on Glasgow, Wilkins said: “The fact they had so many Scottish internationals back against Leinster is no coincidence in terms of how they are going after this season and how they wanted to start it.

“When you come up against them, you are playing pretty much a XV of international players. We need to approach it with that sort of respect and that sort of mindset.

“We will need to get better from where we were last weekend. It’s a really exciting match up.”

Glasgow have two more players back from World Cup duty in Scotland lock Richie Gray and Tongan flanker Sione Vailanu, while George Horne steps up to start at scrum-half.

Looking at Connacht, head coach Franco Smith said: “They are a very good side. They turned Ulster over 12 times at the breakdown in the quarter-final last season and their attitude and the way they went about that was extraordinary, We have the utmost respect for them as a team. We know they have a three game run at home which means they would like to build an innings at the start of the season, so we expect an enormous challenge.”