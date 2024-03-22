Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht vs Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Scott Fardy)

Share story:
Connacht vs Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Scott Fardy)

After a three-week break, Connacht return to BKT United Rugby Championship action on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host South Africa’s Emirates Lions.

Pete Wilkins’ team are currently in seventh place after 11 games, but just four points ahead of their opponents who sit in 11th.

The sides last met in Galway in January 2023 when Connacht ran in six tries in a 43-24 victory.  Caolin Blade got three with Diarmuid Kilgallen, Shane Delahunt and Tiernan O’Halloran also going over the whitewash.

To set the scene, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game and is joined by Connacht defence coach Scott Fardy.

Kick-off at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by…

Share story:

The 'Over The Line' Football Show with Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins

As a special segment on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (22nd March 2024), Galway Bay FM trio Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins got tog...

Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (All-Island Cup 'Over The Line' Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Just eight months after their historic success at the same venue, Galway United return to the Showgrounds on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they begin th...

Local Soccer Preview with Galway Bay FM's Mike Rafferty

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty with the local preview for all the weekend’s Galway soccer (22nd March 2024). The ‘Over The Line’ we...

Galway vs Waterford (National Camogie League Preview with Cathal Murray)

After returning to winning ways, Galway’s senior camogie team returns to action this Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host Waterford in the Very...