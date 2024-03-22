Connacht vs Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Scott Fardy)

After a three-week break, Connacht return to BKT United Rugby Championship action on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host South Africa’s Emirates Lions.

Pete Wilkins’ team are currently in seventh place after 11 games, but just four points ahead of their opponents who sit in 11th.

The sides last met in Galway in January 2023 when Connacht ran in six tries in a 43-24 victory. Caolin Blade got three with Diarmuid Kilgallen, Shane Delahunt and Tiernan O’Halloran also going over the whitewash.

To set the scene, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game and is joined by Connacht defence coach Scott Fardy.

Kick-off at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

