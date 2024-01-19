Connacht vs Bristol Bears (European Rugby Champions Cup Preview with William Davies and Finlay Bealham)

Connacht play their final Pool A game this evening (Friday, 19th January 2024) in the Investec European Champions Cup against Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears.

Pete Wilkins’ team must gain a bonus point victory to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies looked forward to the game.

William also had a chat with Connacht and Ireland prop Finlay Bealham.

Kick-off at the Sportsground (Dexcom Stadium) is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

