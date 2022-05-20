Connacht v Zebre United Rugby Championship Preview

This Saturday, Connacht brings their United Rugby Championship season to a close with a home game against Zebre at the Sportsground. (Kick Off 5pm).

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made eight changes to the squad for the game with Dylan Tierney Martin making his first start in a Connacht jersey.

Included on the bench are departing players Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali’i and Sammy Arnold, and as is tradition in Connacht, all the departing players will be presented to the supporters after the final whistle – the first time since pre-Covid that such a presentation will be able to take place.

William Davies goes through the Connacht team and also speaks to Defence Coach Cullie Tucker.