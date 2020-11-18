Connacht v Zebre Preview – Jimmy Duffy Interview

Connacht have held a media briefing ahead of their next game in the Guinness Pro14 away to Zebre this Sunday at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi kicks off at 2.30.

Andy Friend’s side are heading into a busy period of games with six games between now and the end of December including their opening games in the European Champions Cup next month away to Racing 92 and at home to Bristol.

It’s an interesting game in prospect considering Zebre’s defeat to Ulster on Monday night and Connacht’s defeat to Scarlets on Saturday Evening.

Connacht’s Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy Spoke to William Davies. You will also hear a question from Dave Finn at the end about Quinn Roux who will start for Ireland on Saturday against England in the Nations Cup.