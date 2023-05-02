Connacht v Ulster Preview

Connacht face Ulster this Friday Night in the Quarter Final of the United Rugby Championship at Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off, 7.35pm).

For Connacht, this is only their fourth game in the knockout stages of this competition since its foundation as the Celtic League in the 2001/02 season. In those previous year, they reached the Quarter Final in 2001/02 and 2002/03 and again in 2015/16 when they won the competition.

Connacht and Ulster have met only once before in the knockout phase. Ulster won 21-13 in the 18/19 season.

William Davies has been getting the thoughts of the players and coaches ahead of Friday’s game.

He first spoke to Head Coach Pete Wilkins on Friday last.

William then spoke to winger John Porch.

As part of the Connacht Press Conference on Tuesday, William spoke to scrum-half Caolan Blade.

Finally, William spoke to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.