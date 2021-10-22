Connacht v Ulster Preview With William Davies

Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Aviva Stadium, Dublin – KO 17.15 IRE & UK / 18.15 ITA & SA

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 70th league game)

AR 1: Peter Martin (IRFU), AR 2: Paul Haycock (IRFU),

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)

LIVE ON GALWAY BAY FM FROM 5.15pm

Connacht Rugby: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (CAPT), Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Ulster Rugby: Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

Connacht Rugby Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We’ve been looking forward to tomorrow for a long time. The opportunity to return to the Aviva Stadium, but this time with thousands of Connacht supporters behind us, is something we’re all incredibly excited about. The importance of this fixture is not lost on us either. So far this season the performances have been good but the results haven’t matched up to that, so now we have to give absolutely everything to make sure we end this block of fixtures on a winning note.”