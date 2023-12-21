Connacht v Ulster Preview – United Rugby Championship

Connacht and Ulster meet on Friday at 7.35 pm in Ravenhill in the United Rugby Championship in a match you can hear live in full on Galway Bay FM. The last time the sides met in the Belfast venue was last May when Connacht won 15-10 in the quarter-finals of last season’s competition. Before that, on the opening day of last season in September 2022, Ulster prevailed by 36-10, but already this season Connacht have got the upper hand on their interprovincial rivals when coming from behind to triumph 22-20 at the Sportsground in November. For all the latest on team news from both camps, including interviews with Connacht line-out Coach John Muldoon and Ulster’s John Cooney, Nick Tominey and Johnny Bell, here’s William Davies…

Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins knows that Ulster always provides stiff opposition, especially at home…