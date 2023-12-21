Galway Bay FM

21 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht v Ulster Preview – United Rugby Championship

Share story:
Connacht v Ulster Preview – United Rugby Championship

Connacht and Ulster meet on Friday at 7.35 pm in Ravenhill in the United Rugby Championship in a match you can hear live in full on Galway Bay FM. The last time the sides met in the Belfast venue was last May when Connacht won 15-10 in the quarter-finals of last season’s competition. Before that, on the opening day of last season in September 2022, Ulster prevailed by 36-10, but already this season Connacht have got the upper hand on their interprovincial rivals when coming from behind to triumph 22-20 at the Sportsground in November. For all the latest on team news from both camps, including interviews with Connacht line-out Coach John Muldoon and Ulster’s John Cooney, Nick Tominey and Johnny Bell, here’s William Davies…

Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins knows that Ulster always provides stiff opposition, especially at home…

Share story:

Galway panel revealed for 2024 Connacht Hurling League

The new Galway Junior Hurling team manager Declan Molloy has announced a panel of 31 players for the upcoming Connacht Hurling League. Galway are the defe...

Connacht team v Ulster named

Mack Hansen returns to the starting XV ahead of tomorrow’s interpro derby as Connacht travel up to Belfast to take on Ulster in Kingspan Stadium (7....

Leo Gaxha Signs for Galway United

Galway United are thrilled to announce that Leo Gaxha has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 21-year-old attacker joins Unit...

Eight Connacht players named in Squad for Rugby's Celtic Challenge

The Clovers and Wolfhounds squads have been named for the Celtic Challenge and both teams will have a chance to impress in the opening match of the tourna...