Connacht are continuing their preparations for the resumption of the Pro14 on Sunday afternoon when they face Ulster at the Aviva. It has been twenty-five weeks since Connacht last played a game in the 2019/20 season when they played the Southern Kings on the first of March in South Africa.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend spoke to William Davies at this afternoon’s Virtual Press Conference.

The team is expected to be named on Friday at 12 Noon with the game kicking off at 4.30 Sunday.