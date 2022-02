Connacht welcome South Africian side The Stormers to The Sportsground on Saturday afternoon in a game that means a great deal to both sides.

Both teams have named strong sides for this game and William Davies has been looking at the Connacht team and speaking to Senior Coach Pete Wilkins.

William also spoke to Stormers Head Coach John Dobson and veteran prop Brok Harris.

Kick off is 1pm on Saturday afternoon and is LIVE on www.galwaybayfm.ie