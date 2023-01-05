Connacht v Sharks – United Rugby Championship Stats

CONNACHT v CELL C SHARKS – Saturday 5.15pm Sportsground
Live commentary on Galway Bay FM with Roby Murphy and Joe Healy
Connacht
- Powerful centre Tom Farrell made 37 post-contact metres against Leinster in Round 11, not only the highest figure of the round but also of the season so far
- Both Niall Murray and Dave Heffernan stole two wayward Leinster lineouts last weekend. Only one other player made as many line-out steals in Round 11 (Janko Swanepoel)
- As ever, last weekend Jack Carty made more kicks in play than any other player (17) for a total of 577 kicking metres. His season totals eclipse those of the rest of the league (116 and 4,432)
Cell C Sharks
- Using their scrum as an attacking platform, the Cell C Sharks have scored more tries from possessions which start with scrums than any other team (six). Showing the power of this set-piece, their opposition have also averaged a league-low 80% scrum success on their own ball
- Being patient and knowing when to pull the trigger in attack, Cell C Sharks have made a league-low 825 carries and 944 passes
- Physical in the carry, against the Vodacom Bulls last weekend the Sharks had a round-high gain line success rate of 66%
Did You Know?
Connacht and the Cell C Sharks first and only meeting was in April 2022. The South African side won 41-21 in Durban.
Connacht have lost three of their last four league matches, including their most recent home fixture against Ulster.
Cell C Sharks are on a three-match winning streak.