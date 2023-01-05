Connacht v Sharks – United Rugby Championship Stats

CONNACHT v CELL C SHARKS – Saturday 5.15pm Sportsground

Live commentary on Galway Bay FM with Roby Murphy and Joe Healy

Connacht

Powerful centre Tom Farrell made 37 post-contact metres against Leinster in Round 11, not only the highest figure of the round but also of the season so far

Both Niall Murray and Dave Heffernan stole two wayward Leinster lineouts last weekend. Only one other player made as many line-out steals in Round 11 (Janko Swanepoel)

As ever, last weekend Jack Carty made more kicks in play than any other player (17) for a total of 577 kicking metres. His season totals eclipse those of the rest of the league (116 and 4,432)

Cell C Sharks

Using their scrum as an attacking platform, the Cell C Sharks have scored more tries from possessions which start with scrums than any other team (six). Showing the power of this set-piece, their opposition have also averaged a league-low 80% scrum success on their own ball

Being patient and knowing when to pull the trigger in attack, Cell C Sharks have made a league-low 825 carries and 944 passes

Physical in the carry, against the Vodacom Bulls last weekend the Sharks had a round-high gain line success rate of 66%

Did You Know?

Connacht and the Cell C Sharks first and only meeting was in April 2022. The South African side won 41-21 in Durban.

Connacht have lost three of their last four league matches, including their most recent home fixture against Ulster.

Cell C Sharks are on a three-match winning streak.