Connacht v Scarlets Preview – Team Announcement and Jimmy Duffy Interview

The Connacht management team have again opted to shuffle their squad for Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 season finale against Scarlets in Llanelli (k/o 20:00).

The side is captained by Paul Boyle in a back row that also features Conor Oliver and Abraham Papali’i. Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray continue their second row partnership after impressive showings last weekend, and a front row of Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt and Jack Aungier completes the pack.

Kieran Marmion is retained at scrum-half with Conor Fitzgerald alongside him, and there are no changes at 12, 13 or 14 which are filled by Tom Daly, Academy centre Sean O’Brien and winger Ben O’Donnell. Alex Wootton is named on the opposite wing with John Porch completing the side from full-back.

Galway native Dylan Tierney-Martin could be in line to make his Connacht pro debut, with the hooker named among the replacements.

William Davies gave the team details and he also spoke to Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy.

This week the squad and management underwent two rounds of PCR testing with all negative results.