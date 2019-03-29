Connacht v Sale Sharks – Preview

Connacht kicks off a massive weekend of European rugby tonight. They take on Sale Sharks in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in Manchester. If they win, Connacht will reach the European Challenge Cup semi-finals for the first time in nine years. The game kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on Galway Bay FM. Rob Murphy and William Davies gives a preview of the big game and the changes Andy Friend has made within the pack from their meeting last week with Benetton Treviso..

print