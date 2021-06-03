Connacht v Ospreys Preview

print

Connacht face the Ospreys in the Rainbow Cup on Friday evening and while it is the last game of the season for Connacht, for The Ospreys, they must win to keep their hopes of making the final alive.

William Davies looks at both teams and also spoke to Jimmy Duffy who leaves the province as forwards coach at the end of the season.

Connacht v Ospreys – KO 6pm

The Sportsground, Galway

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 53rd competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher, Rob O’Sullivan (both IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Live on www.galwaybayfm.ie from 6pm

Connacht: Alex Wootton, Peter Sullivan, Bundee Aki, Tom Daly, Ben O’Donnell, Jack Carty; Caolin Blade, Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast,Jarrad Butler (CAPT), Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling,Sean Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Dewi Cross, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (CAPT), Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Ethan Roots

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Ma’afu Fia, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Price, Max Nagy