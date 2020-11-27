Connacht v Ospreys Game Off

print

Connacht’s Guinness Pro14 game with the Ospreys scheduled for The Sportsground tomorrow night following confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test in the Ospreys Camp and others deemed as close contacts.

This news will certainly be frustrating among both teams who named their starting fifteens in the past couple of hours with Paul Boyle named as captain in what was going to be a special night for the number.

Pro14 have released a statement this afternoon confirming the postponement. It says….

The Round 8 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Connacht and Ospreys has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on Saturday, November 28 in Galway, however, one Ospreys player has returned a positive case of Covid-19 and others identified as close contacts are now isolating. Having considered all the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead.

Benetton Rugby, who played against Ospreys on Sunday, carried out routine squad testing this week and returned negative results all round.

PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

This announcement follows yesterday’s news that the game between Leinster and Scarlets was also postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Scarlets Club.

Connacht now find themselves with three games in hand on the Scarlets and two on Munster with their next game scheduled for Friday night next at home to Benetton at 7.35pm.