Connacht v Munster – Pro 14 Preview with Andy Friend

It’s a Pro 14 Top of the Table clash on Saturday in the Sportsground as Connacht host interprovincial rivals Munster at 5.35pm in what should be a sell-out atmosphere. Both sides have won 5 and lost 2 of their opening seven games in the competition and will be at near full-strength for the big game. Connacht will have the 5 players called into Andy Farrell’s Irish International training camp available to them – Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan and Quinn Roux, while Jack Carty will also be available this Saturday before he and Aki take an IRFU enforced two week rest. Munster won a thrilling renewal of this fixture 31-24 last season (pictured), but Connacht had beaten their southern rivals in 3 of the 4 previous league meetings at the Sportsground. After their dramatic Champions Cup win over Gloucester last weekend, confidence is high among Connacht players and supporters and their coach Andy Friend has been speaking about the importance of the Munster game to William Davies…

Connacht v Munster – Last 10 Sportsground Meetings:

2018/19 Connacht 24-31 Munster

2017/18 Connacht 20-16 Munster

2016/17 Connacht 9-16 Munster

2015/16 Connacht 35-14 Munster

2014/15 Connacht 24-16 Munster

2013/14 Connacht 23-32 Munster

2012/13 Connacht 12-16 Munster

2011/12 Connacht 16-20 Munster

2010/11 Connacht 12-16 Munster

2009/10 Connacht 12-18 Munster

Current Pro 14 Table