Connacht v Munster Preview – Andy Friend Speaks To William Davies

print

Connacht face Munster this evening at the Sportsground in a crucial game for both teams at the top of Conference B of the Pro14.

The Connacht team shows just one change from the side that beat Leinster last weekend with Ben O’Donnell in for Peter Sullivan on the wing. Bundee Aki is out through injury but Gavin Thornbury and Kieran Marmion and Paul Boyle have recovered enough to be named on the replacements.

William Davies spoke to Connacht Coach Andy Friend about the team selection but first he goes through the announcement that all the team and staff tested negative for Covid-19 during the week.