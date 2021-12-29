Connacht v Munster Preview – Andy Friend and Alex Wooten

Connacht face Munster on New Year’s Day in the United Rugby Championship with both teams looking for wins to continue the momentum that they have built up over the past few weeks.

Both had games called off on St Stephen’s Day so this game will be crucial ahead of a very busy January with European Champions Cup games on the 14th and 15th of January. Munster away to Castres and Connacht at home to Leicester Tigers.

William Davies has been speaking to Alex Wooten and Andy Friend at the Connacht Press Conference ahead of Saturday’s game.

William first spoke to Alex:

William then spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend:

The Tale Of The Tape (Connacht In Green – Munster In Red)