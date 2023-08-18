Connacht v Munster Interprovincial Preview

Connacht’s Senior Women make the journey on Saturday afternoon to face Munster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials (Kick off – 3.15pm).

Both teams won their opening games with Connacht beating Leinster and Munster beating Ulster.

Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones has made three changes to the starting fifteen for tomorrow’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial.

Making their first Interprovincial starts are Faith Oviawe at second row and Olivia Haverty at scrum half.

The other change from last week sees Kayla Waldron start at inside centre seeing Shannon Touhey move to the back row.

The front row remains the same with Grainne O’Loughlin, Lily Brady and Shannon Heapes. Sonia McDermott at second row, Orla Fenton and Karly Tierney complete the forward pack.

Captain Nicole Fowley starts at out-half with an unchanged back three of Laoise McGonagle, Ava Ryder and Méabh Deely. Clara Barrett starts out outside centre.

Ahead of this game, William Davies has been speaking to both camps.

The game is being preceded by the U18 Women’s interprovincial between Connacht and Munster at 12.45. We will have that team for you on FYI Galway at 5.25.

