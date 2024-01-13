Galway Bay FM

13 January 2024

Connacht v Lyon Preview

Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan look forward to this afternoon’s Champions Cup meeting of Connacht and Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland. Kick off at 1pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

