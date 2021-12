Connacht face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship tomorrow night at the RDS at 7.45.

It plans to be an interesting one. Connacht were very impressive against the Ospreys on Friday Night while Leinster were beaten by Ulster.

Both teams were named this afternoon. Leinster made ten changes while Connacht made three.

William Davies names both teams and then speaks to Connacht forwards coach Dewalt Senekal, Leinster backs coach Phillipe Contepomi and leinster player Luke McGrath.