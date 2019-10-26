Pro 14 Connacht v Cheetahs Live Rugby Stream

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Guinness Pro 14, Connacht v Cheetahs Rugby match live from The Sportsground Galway.

Kick off is at 17:15 in the Sportsground and our commentary team of Rob Murphy and Joe Healy will be keeping you up to date from 17:05.

Cheetahs have arguably been the most impressive team in the Guinness PRO 14 so far. The South Africans are on three bonus points win from three with a massive 151 points scored, most recently a 40-16 win at home to Munster. This will be their first away game of the season so they’ll be looking to take that run of form on the road.

Connacht meanwhile have responded to that opening day defeat to Scarlets in perfect fashion. Two bonus point wins over Benetton and Dragons leaves Andy Friend’s side in second place in Conference B on 10 points.

The two sides last met in February when Connacht recorded a 25-17 win, with a last minute try from captain Jarrad Butler sealing a crucial win.

The Cheetahs only other visit to The Sportsground came the previous season when Connacht were also the victors, 23-15.