Connacht v Cardiff – URC Preview

Connacht and Cardiff meet on Saturday (5.15 pm) in round 10 of the United Rugby Championship. The game takes place in the Cardiff Arms Park, where Connacht last won in 2017 (19 pts to 13) and only ever won twice. In their 39 meetings, Cardiff leads the head-to-head on victories 25-10, with 4 draws between the clubs. Connacht currently sit in 9th position in the URC table on 24 points, three ahead of Cardiff.

Ahead of the game, William Davies has been speaking to Connacht players David Hawkshaw and Jack Aungier…

William also spoke to Defence Coach Scott Fardy about the slightly different approach to training this week, with Connacht not playing since the win over Bristol on January 19th and having just one more game between now and March 23rd…

The match referee on Saturday is Andrea Piardi, who will become the first Italian to referee a Six Nations match on Saturday week when he takes charge of Ireland v Wales at the Aviva Stadium.