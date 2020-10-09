Connacht v Cardiff Blues Preview – Jimmy Duffy Speaks To William Davies

Connacht have named a twenty man squad to face the Cardiff Blues tomorrow Evening at Rodney Parade.

Connacht coach Andy Friend has gone for a mainly unchanged team with two changes. Eoghan Masterson comes in for his 93rd Connacht appearance, starting at blindside flanker. Captain Jarrad Butler moves to number 8 as a result while Conor Oliver retains his place on the opposite flank.

The other change comes in the backs where Sammy Arnold partners Bundee Aki at centre.

William Davies has been speaking to Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy who spoke about the team selection.

Kick off tomorrow evening is at 7.35pm and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM