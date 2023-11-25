Galway Bay FM

25 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht v Bulls Preview

Share story:
Connacht v Bulls Preview

William Davies looks ahead to this afternoon’s meeting of Connacht and The Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Galway Bay FM’s Live Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with

Share story:

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v ...

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals.

Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals. This afternoon, Monivea/Abb...

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

There is some top class racing this afternoon at home at cross channel. George McDonagh looks at the day’s racing and picks six to follow....

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections For Tonight

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM N2 325 19:50=TRAP 6 CRAFTY MISCO RACE 2 BET WITH THE TOTE ON3 525 20:05=TRAP 4 HEADFORD ROVER RACE 3 THE INTERT...