Connacht v Bulls Preview

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v Easkey Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final, Ballinasloe v ...
Monivea/Abbey, Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen all aim for provincial glory this weekend with all three in Connacht Club Finals. This afternoon, Monivea/Abb...
There is some top class racing this afternoon at home at cross channel. George McDonagh looks at the day’s racing and picks six to follow....
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM N2 325 19:50=TRAP 6 CRAFTY MISCO RACE 2 BET WITH THE TOTE ON3 525 20:05=TRAP 4 HEADFORD ROVER RACE 3 THE INTERT...