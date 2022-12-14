Connacht v Brive Preview – The Sammy Arnold Interview

Connacht face Brive in the European Challenge Cup on Friday evening at the Stade Amédée Domenech (Kick Off – 8pm – Live on Galway Bay FM).

For Connacht, it is a chance to go two from two in the competition compared to their opponents who were beaten 41-0 by Cardiff in their opening game.

For one Brive player, it is an excellent opportunity to face his former team mates.

Sammy Arnold played with Connacht from 2020 to 2022 making 38 appearances and could possibly be lining out against them on Friday Night.

Sammy spoke to William Davies on Wednesday.

