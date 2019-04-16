Connacht Underage Soccer Finals Confirmed For 4th And 5th Of May

Details of the Connacht FA Youths Cup and Shield Finals have been confirmed with all games taking place at the grounds of IT Sligo on the 4th and 5th of May.

Saturday the 4th will see the finals of the Under 12 Cup and Shield competitions with Galway teams involved in all but one final.

The Under 12 Shield Final sees Craughwell United take on Knocknacarra at 12 Noon while the Under 12 Cup final is also an all Galway affair with Mervue United taking on Salthill Devon at 1pm. The Under 14 Shield Final is between St Francis and Real Tubber at 2pm while at 3, Mervue United take on Kiltimagh/Knock United in the Under 14 Cup Final.

Sunday the 5th of May sees Galway involvement in all finals as the Under 16 and 18 Cup and Shield Finals will be played.

The Under 16 Cup Final will be the first down for decision on the Sunday with Renmore taking on Mervue United at 12 Noon. At 1pm, Moyne Villa face Valley Rovers in the Under 16 Shield Final.

The Under 18 Shield Final will kick off at 2pm with Maree/Oranmore facing Castlerea Celtic and there could be a very unique Under 18 Cup Final as Mervue United B still have to face Manulla in the Semi-Final but if they were to win that, they would then face their A team in the Final. The Semi-Final will be played on the 24th of April with the final on the 5th of May kicking off at 3pm.

Connacht Youth Cups & Shield Finals Fixtures

Weekend Saturday/Sunday 4th/5th May

Saturday 4th May

U-12 Shield Final

Craughwell Utd v Knocknacarra 12noon

U-12 Cup Final

Mervue Utd A v Salthill Devon A 1pm

U-14 Shield Final

St Francis A v Real Tubber 2pm

U-14 Cup Final

Kiltimagh/Knock Utd v Mervue Utd A 3pm

Sunday 5th May

U-16 Cup Final

Renmore v Mervue Utd 12noon

U-16 Shield Final

Moyne Villa v Valley Rovers 1pm

U-18 Shield Final

Maree/Oranmore A v Castlerea Celtic 2pm

U-18 Cup Final

Manulla FC/Mervue Utd B v Mervue Utd A 3pm

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

All games will take place at the IT Sligo Grounds