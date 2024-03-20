Galway Bay FM

20 March 2024

LIVE STREAM: Connacht U20 Football Championship – Galway v Leitrim

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht U20 Football Championship, Galway v Leitrim. The action kicks off at 7:00pm in Duggan Park. Don’t miss out on the excitement — commentary provided by Darren Kelly and Tommy Devane.

