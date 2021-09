Connacht U18 Women’s Team named to face Ulster

print

The Connacht U18 Women’s team has been named to face Ulster in their final interprovincial on Saturday at Barnhall. Kick off – 12.45pm.

The Team and Squad are…

Ellen O’Toole Katelyn Bourke (C) Roisin Maher Aoife Keighery Sarah McCormick Victoria Lee Karly Tierney Aibidh Ni Mhaille Amy McWilliams Afric Ni Ghibne Beibhinn Gleeson Eabha Nic Donnacha Molly Boote Clodagh Powell Hannah Clarke

Replacements:

Joann Curley Rosie Ganley Abigail Gibbons Grainne Hahessy Kate Brady Olivia Haverty Cliodhna O’Sullivan Jenna Mortimer

Taking part in wamup: