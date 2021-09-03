Connacht U18 Women’s Team Named To Face Munster

The Connacht U18 Women have named their team to face Munster at St Mary’s College on Sunday afternoon next. Connacht will look to get their campaign back on track following their opening day defeat to Leinster.
The Connacht team is…
1. Ellen O’Toole
2. Joann Curley
3. Róisin Maher
4. Gráinne Hahessy
5. Sarah McCormick
6. Eloise Clarke
7. Karly Tierney
8. Ivana Kiripati (C)
9. Olivia Haverty (VC)
10. Afric Ní Ghibne
11. Clodagh Powell
12. Eabha Nic Donnacha
13. Molly Boote
14. Hannah Clarke
15. Clara Barrett
Replacements:
16. Leah Sweeney
17. Abigail Gibbons
18. Mollie Starr
19. Kate Brady
20. Aibidh Ni Mhaille
21. Amy McWilliams
22. Emma Mitchell
23. Beibhinn Gleeson