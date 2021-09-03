Connacht U18 Women’s Team Named To Face Munster

print

The Connacht U18 Women have named their team to face Munster at St Mary’s College on Sunday afternoon next. Connacht will look to get their campaign back on track following their opening day defeat to Leinster.

The Connacht team is…

1. Ellen O’Toole

2. Joann Curley

3. Róisin Maher

4. Gráinne Hahessy

5. Sarah McCormick

6. Eloise Clarke

7. Karly Tierney

8. Ivana Kiripati (C)

9. Olivia Haverty (VC)

10. Afric Ní Ghibne

11. Clodagh Powell

12. Eabha Nic Donnacha

13. Molly Boote

14. Hannah Clarke

15. Clara Barrett

Replacements:

16. Leah Sweeney

17. Abigail Gibbons

18. Mollie Starr

19. Kate Brady

20. Aibidh Ni Mhaille

21. Amy McWilliams

22. Emma Mitchell

23. Beibhinn Gleeson