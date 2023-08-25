Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named To Face Ulster

The Connacht U18 Women’s Squad to face Ulster in the Interprovincials tomorrow has been named.

Connacht have made two changes from the team that beat MUnster 13-5 on Saturday last. Merisa Kirapati of Creggs comes in for Lauren Hunter and Louise Seoige comes into the team instead Amy Horan making it an entire Tuam/Oughterard Front Row.

A win over Ulster will make it two from two in the competition.

Last Saturday, the Connacht U18 girls travelled to Musgrave Park, Cork for their first game of the Interpro series. A 13-5 win against Munster was a well-earned result for this young squad.

The girls showed huge determination throughout the 70 minutes, refusing to allow Munster to break their defence. Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC) was a welcome return, having been out with injury since February. Her conversions were not helped by the weather conditions, but she did make the score sheet with a penalty kick making it a two score game.

Saoirse Lawley (Sligo RFC) & U18 International player, Emily Foley (Ballina RFC) both cleared the whitewash with superb efforts off the wing.

Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC) was relentless, a prop that is a nuisance for the opposition and made yards each time she got the ball.

The tempo of the 2nd half was lifted by Captain Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC) who led by example showing pride in the Connacht jersey.

On the final whistle, both teams congratulated each other on what was a battle of skill & determination.

Defence Coach Luke O’Donnell said, “Our objectives focus on the girls: as much on improving rugby skillsets as on smoothing their transition from Youths to Adult rugby.

“We’ve been celebrating improvement for the past 10 weeks, we saw more on Saturday, we’ll see it again today. We’re only looking for a performance. If this crew can keep putting in performances, results will follow”.

“We now turn our attention to this Saturday when we play Ulster. Knowing the work Ulster rugby put in, we anticipate they will be a physical side, leaving nothing to chance. We have trained with Ulster & have had friendlies against them, but when both teams face each other on Saturday they will give it their all.”

Manager Natalie Fox said about Saturday, “some slight changes from last week’s team as we aim to improve week on week. As this a free event, we would hope families and friends of the squad will turn out and support them in their Connacht journey. The girls have worked hard, they deserve to be applauded”.

CONNACHT RUGBY U18 GIRLS’ MATCHDAY SQUAD VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 26th August, 12:00 @ Corinthians RFC

15. Jemma Lees (Galwegians RFC)

14. Emily Foley (Ballina RFC)

13. Ailbhe Gannon (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

12. Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC) Captain

11. Saoirse Lawley (Sligo RFC)

10. Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC)

1. Louise Seoige (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

2. Uillin Eilian (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

3. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

4. Catherine Fleming (Ballinasloe RFC)

5. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC)

6. Merisa Kiripati (Creggs RFC)

7. Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC) Vice Captain

8. Róisín Power (Ballinasloe RFC)

16. Amy Horan (Ballinrobe RFC)

17. Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC)

18. Lauren Hunter (Sligo RFC)

19. Chloe Conneely (Connemara RFC)

20. Ruby Comer (Corinthians RFC)

21. Aoife Heaney (Claremorris RFC)

22. Aisling Whyte (Corinthians RFC)

23. Meabh Flannery (Corinthians RFC)

Head Coach: Craig Hansberry

Backs Coach: Luke O’Donnell

Forwards Coach: Simon Lawless

Skills Coach: Simon O’Malley

Team Manager: Natalie Fox

U18 Interprovincial Series, game 2

Connacht v Ulster

Saturday, 26th August

Corinthians RFC, 12:00 PM K/o

As always, all support is greatly appreciated.