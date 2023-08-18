Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named To Face Munster

This Saturday sees Connacht U18 Girls begin their 2023/2024 Interprovincial Campaign. The girls travel to Musgrave Park, Cork to face Munster in what will be the curtain raiser for the Munster v Connacht senior Interpro fixture.

As the eligibility age dropped a year for this summer, it is a young squad with a lot of new players ranging from 15 to 17 mixed in with some of last year’s 6Nations players such as Emily Foley, Grainne Moran and Ailish Quinn.

With ten provincial clubs represented in the 30-player squad, this is a first for Ballinrobe RFC having only started their girls program almost four years ago.

The Connacht Squad to face Munster is as follows…

1 Amy Horan Ballinrobe 2 Uillin Eilian Tuam/Oughterard 3 Ella Burns Tuam/Oughterard 4 Catherine Fleming Ballinasloe 5 Jemima A Verling Creggs 6 Lauren Hunter Sligo 7 Ailish Quinn Ballina 8 Roisin Power Ballinasloe 9 Grainne Moran Ballina 10 Siofra Hession Creggs 11 Saoirse Lawley Sligo 12 Sarah Purcell (Capt) Creggs 13 Ailbhe Gannon Tuam/Oughterard 14 Emily Foley Ballina 15 Jemma Lees Galwegians 16 Merisa Kiripati Creggs 17 Louise Seoige Tuam/Oughterard 18 Ciara Corrigan Creggs 19 Chloe Conneely Connemara 20 Ruby Comer Corinthians 21 Aisling Whyte Corinthians 22 Aoife Heaney Claremorris 23 Meabh Flannery Corinthians

Saturday is the first of three Interprovincial fixtures with Ulster at home on the 26th & Leinster at home on the 2nd Sept. This will seed the provinces for semi finals and finals to be held next February in the run up to U18 6Nations selection. It shall allows players to return to their clubs for league games before returning to their provincial sides in January.

Interpro fixtures as below

Munster v Connacht – Saturday 19th Aug, Musgrave Pk, Cork. 12.45pm KO

Connacht v Ulster – Saturday 26th Aug, Corinthians RFC, Galway. 12pm KO

Connacht v Leinster – Saturday 2nd Sept, Corinthians RFC ,Galway 2pm KO

All support greatly appreciated.