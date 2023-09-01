Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named For Leinster Clash

The Connacht Squad has been named for the last of the Interprovincials this Saturday against Leinster at Corinthian Park (Kick off – 2pm).

There is one change to the starting fifteen with Aoife Heaney starting at full-back.

Last week, in front of a passionate and large home crowd. Connacht made it two from two with a 42-12 win over Ulster on what was a historic occasion with newly appointed Corinthians President Yvonne Comer in attendance.

Leinster are expected to be physically strong and to have pace and with them also unbeaten so far, this game has a lot to be played for.

But regardless of the opposition, the Connacht girls will look to continue their excellent form and the work that they have put in has been top-class under coached Craig Hansberry and Luke O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, who stepped in as head coach while Hansberry was on Honeymoon was very proud of how the team has applied themselves during this stage of the competition.

“We’ve all worked incredibly hard over the summer on basics and strategies, upskilling the players and finessing the huge array of strengths they brought with them from their own clubs. It was all with a goal to be in charge of our own destiny in round 3 and the girls have done that with aplomb.

So with half an eye on February’s playoffs, of course, Saturday at least gives Leinster and Connacht an opportunity to test their mettle against another unbeaten side. A great finish to the first half of the competition.”

The team and management are once again looking for big support on Saturday. Team Manager Natalie Fox explained that it is a big help and a massive boost to the team. “We would really appreciate the support from clubs, families and friends next Saturday to get behind the girls. It has been a long time since we have had two home fixtures and getting that good Connacht atmosphere in Corinthians will only make the experience more special.”