Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named For Interprovincial Series

The Connacht U18 Women’s Squad has been named this afternoon ahead of their Interprovincial series.

Connacht face Munster away first on the 19th of August before two home games against Ulster on the 26th and Leinster on the 2nd of September with both home games taking place in Corinthians RFC. The Ulster game will kick off at 12 noon with the Leinster Game kicking off at 2pm.

Craig Hansberry is the team’s Head Coach with Natalie Fox as manager.

Name Club Ailbhe Gannon Tuam/Oughterard Ailish Quinn Ballina Aisling Whyte Corinthians Amy Horan Ballinrobe Aoife Heaney Claremorris Catherine Fleming Ballinasloe Chloe Conneely Connemara Ciara Corrigan Creggs Ciara Kerrigan Sligo Ella Burns Tuam/Oughterard Emily Foley Ballina Grace O’Connor Sligo Grainne Moran Ballina Isabelle Quinn Creggs Jemima A Verling Creggs Jemma Lees Galwegians Lara Clinch Sligo Lauren Hunter Sligo Leah Hopkins Ballina Louise Seoige Tuam/Oughterard Meabh Flannery Corinthians Merisa Kiripati Creggs Roisin Power Ballinasloe Ruby Comer Corinthians Ruby Jennings Claremorris Sadbh Walsh Connemara Saoirse Lawley Sligo Sarah Purcell Creggs Siofra Hession Creggs Uillin Eilian Tuam/Oughterard

Connacht Management

Natalie Fox – Team manager

Craig Hansberry – Head Coach

Luke O’Donnell – Defence Coach

Simon Lawless – Forwards Coach

Cathal Evans – Backs Coach

Hubert Kowalski – Athletic Development

Breakdown by Club

The Connacht Squad is as follows:

Creggs (6)

Ciara Corrigan, Isabelle Quinn, Jemima A Verling, Merisa Kiripati, Sarah Purcell and Siofra Hession.

Sligo (5)

Ciara Kerrigan, Grace O’Connor Lara Clinch, Lauren Hunter and Saoirse Lawley.

Tuam/Oughterard (4)

Ailbhe Gannon, Ella Burns, Uillin Eilian and Louise Seoige

Ballina (4)

Ailish Quinn, Emily Foley, Grainne Moran, Leah Hopkins.

Corinthians (3)

Aisling Whyte, Meabh Flannery and Ruby Comer.

Connemara (2)

Chloe Conneely and Sadbh Walsh

Ballinasloe (2)

Catherine Fleming and Roisin Power

Ballinrobe (1)

Amy Horan,

Claremorris (1)

Aoife Heaney

Galwegians (1)

Jemma Lees

