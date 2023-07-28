Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named For Interprovincial Series

The Connacht U18 Women’s Squad has been named this afternoon ahead of their Interprovincial series.

Connacht face Munster away first on the 19th of August before two home games against Ulster on the 26th and Leinster on the 2nd of September with both home games taking place in Corinthians RFC. The Ulster game will kick off at 12 noon with the Leinster Game kicking off at 2pm.

Craig Hansberry is the team’s Head Coach with Natalie Fox as manager.

NameClub
Ailbhe Gannon Tuam/Oughterard
Ailish Quinn Ballina
Aisling Whyte Corinthians
Amy HoranBallinrobe
Aoife Heaney Claremorris
Catherine Fleming Ballinasloe
Chloe Conneely Connemara
Ciara Corrigan Creggs
Ciara Kerrigan Sligo
Ella BurnsTuam/Oughterard
Emily Foley Ballina
Grace O’Connor Sligo
Grainne Moran Ballina
Isabelle Quinn Creggs
Jemima A Verling Creggs
Jemma Lees Galwegians
Lara Clinch Sligo
Lauren Hunter Sligo
Leah Hopkins Ballina
Louise Seoige Tuam/Oughterard
Meabh FlanneryCorinthians
Merisa Kiripati Creggs
Roisin Power Ballinasloe
Ruby ComerCorinthians
Ruby JenningsClaremorris
Sadbh Walsh Connemara
Saoirse LawleySligo
Sarah Purcell Creggs
Siofra Hession Creggs
Uillin Eilian Tuam/Oughterard

Connacht Management

Natalie Fox – Team manager

Craig Hansberry – Head Coach

Luke O’Donnell – Defence Coach

Simon Lawless – Forwards Coach

Cathal Evans – Backs Coach

Hubert Kowalski – Athletic Development 

Breakdown by Club

The Connacht Squad is as follows:

Creggs (6)

Ciara Corrigan, Isabelle Quinn, Jemima A Verling, Merisa Kiripati, Sarah Purcell and Siofra Hession.

Sligo (5)

Ciara Kerrigan, Grace O’Connor Lara Clinch, Lauren Hunter and Saoirse Lawley.

Tuam/Oughterard (4)

Ailbhe Gannon, Ella Burns, Uillin Eilian and Louise Seoige

Ballina (4)

Ailish Quinn, Emily Foley, Grainne Moran, Leah Hopkins.

Corinthians (3)

Aisling Whyte, Meabh Flannery and Ruby Comer.

Connemara (2)

Chloe Conneely and Sadbh Walsh

Ballinasloe (2)

Catherine Fleming and Roisin Power

Ballinrobe (1)

Amy Horan,

Claremorris (1)

Aoife Heaney

Galwegians (1)

Jemma Lees

Claremorris (1)

Ruby Jennings     

