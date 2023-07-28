Connacht U18 Women’s Squad Named For Interprovincial Series

The Connacht U18 Women’s Squad has been named this afternoon ahead of their Interprovincial series.
Connacht face Munster away first on the 19th of August before two home games against Ulster on the 26th and Leinster on the 2nd of September with both home games taking place in Corinthians RFC. The Ulster game will kick off at 12 noon with the Leinster Game kicking off at 2pm.
Craig Hansberry is the team’s Head Coach with Natalie Fox as manager.
|Name
|Club
|Ailbhe Gannon
|Tuam/Oughterard
|Ailish Quinn
|Ballina
|Aisling Whyte
|Corinthians
|Amy Horan
|Ballinrobe
|Aoife Heaney
|Claremorris
|Catherine Fleming
|Ballinasloe
|Chloe Conneely
|Connemara
|Ciara Corrigan
|Creggs
|Ciara Kerrigan
|Sligo
|Ella Burns
|Tuam/Oughterard
|Emily Foley
|Ballina
|Grace O’Connor
|Sligo
|Grainne Moran
|Ballina
|Isabelle Quinn
|Creggs
|Jemima A Verling
|Creggs
|Jemma Lees
|Galwegians
|Lara Clinch
|Sligo
|Lauren Hunter
|Sligo
|Leah Hopkins
|Ballina
|Louise Seoige
|Tuam/Oughterard
|Meabh Flannery
|Corinthians
|Merisa Kiripati
|Creggs
|Roisin Power
|Ballinasloe
|Ruby Comer
|Corinthians
|Ruby Jennings
|Claremorris
|Sadbh Walsh
|Connemara
|Saoirse Lawley
|Sligo
|Sarah Purcell
|Creggs
|Siofra Hession
|Creggs
|Uillin Eilian
|Tuam/Oughterard
Connacht Management
Natalie Fox – Team manager
Craig Hansberry – Head Coach
Luke O’Donnell – Defence Coach
Simon Lawless – Forwards Coach
Cathal Evans – Backs Coach
Hubert Kowalski – Athletic Development
Breakdown by Club
The Connacht Squad is as follows:
Creggs (6)
Ciara Corrigan, Isabelle Quinn, Jemima A Verling, Merisa Kiripati, Sarah Purcell and Siofra Hession.
Sligo (5)
Ciara Kerrigan, Grace O’Connor Lara Clinch, Lauren Hunter and Saoirse Lawley.
Tuam/Oughterard (4)
Ailbhe Gannon, Ella Burns, Uillin Eilian and Louise Seoige
Ballina (4)
Ailish Quinn, Emily Foley, Grainne Moran, Leah Hopkins.
Corinthians (3)
Aisling Whyte, Meabh Flannery and Ruby Comer.
Connemara (2)
Chloe Conneely and Sadbh Walsh
Ballinasloe (2)
Catherine Fleming and Roisin Power
Ballinrobe (1)
Amy Horan,
Claremorris (1)
Aoife Heaney
Galwegians (1)
Jemma Lees
Claremorris (1)
Ruby Jennings