Connacht U18 Women’s Management Name 32 player extended squad for Semi-Final

Share story:

The Connacht U18 Girls Management have named a 32 player extended squad for their Interprovincial Semi-Final with Ulster on Thursday.

Craig Hansberry and his coaching team of Simon Lawless, Luke O’Donnell and Natalie Fox have already seen this team win all three of their games in the round robin series including a 42-12 win over the same opposition last August.

Connacht face Ulster in the Semi-Final on Thursday in Terenure with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

The Squad is…

Name Club 1 Ailish Quinn Ballina 2 Aisling Whyte Corinthians 3 Aine O’Connor Castlebar 4 Alannah McKeague Ballinasloe 5 Amy Horan Ballinrobe 6 Aoibh Morrow Connemara 7 Aoife Heaney Claremorris 8 Beibhin Gill Ballina 9 Catherine Fleming Ballinasloe 10 Chloe Conneely Connemara 11 Ciara Corrigan Creggs 12 Ella Burns Tuam/Oughterard 13 Emily Foley Ballina 14 Grainne Moran Ballina 15 Isabelle Quinn Creggs 16 Jemima A Verling Creggs 17 Jemma Lees Galwegians 18 Katie Griffin Loughrea 19 Kate McNamara Loughrea 20 Lauren Hunter Sligo 21 Louise Seoige Tuam/Oughterard 22 Meabh Flannery Corinthians 23 Merisa Kiripati Creggs 24 Naoimi Ward Tuam/Oughterard 25 Roisin Power Ballinasloe 26 Ruby Jennings Claremorris 27 Saoirse Lawley Sligo 28 Sarah Purcell Creggs 29 Shauna McDermot Creggs 30 Shauna Walsh Creggs 31 Siofra Hession Creggs 32 Uillin Eilian Tuam/Oughterard