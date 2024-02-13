13 February 2024
~1 minutes read
Connacht U18 Women’s Management Name 32 player extended squad for Semi-Final
The Connacht U18 Girls Management have named a 32 player extended squad for their Interprovincial Semi-Final with Ulster on Thursday.
Craig Hansberry and his coaching team of Simon Lawless, Luke O’Donnell and Natalie Fox have already seen this team win all three of their games in the round robin series including a 42-12 win over the same opposition last August.
Connacht face Ulster in the Semi-Final on Thursday in Terenure with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.
The Squad is…
|Name
|Club
|1
|Ailish Quinn
|Ballina
|2
|Aisling Whyte
|Corinthians
|3
|Aine O’Connor
|Castlebar
|4
|Alannah McKeague
|Ballinasloe
|5
|Amy Horan
|Ballinrobe
|6
|Aoibh Morrow
|Connemara
|7
|Aoife Heaney
|Claremorris
|8
|Beibhin Gill
|Ballina
|9
|Catherine Fleming
|Ballinasloe
|10
|Chloe Conneely
|Connemara
|11
|Ciara Corrigan
|Creggs
|12
|Ella Burns
|Tuam/Oughterard
|13
|Emily Foley
|Ballina
|14
|Grainne Moran
|Ballina
|15
|Isabelle Quinn
|Creggs
|16
|Jemima A Verling
|Creggs
|17
|Jemma Lees
|Galwegians
|18
|Katie Griffin
|Loughrea
|19
|Kate McNamara
|Loughrea
|20
|Lauren Hunter
|Sligo
|21
|Louise Seoige
|Tuam/Oughterard
|22
|Meabh Flannery
|Corinthians
|23
|Merisa Kiripati
|Creggs
|24
|Naoimi Ward
|Tuam/Oughterard
|25
|Roisin Power
|Ballinasloe
|26
|Ruby Jennings
|Claremorris
|27
|Saoirse Lawley
|Sligo
|28
|Sarah Purcell
|Creggs
|29
|Shauna McDermot
|Creggs
|30
|Shauna Walsh
|Creggs
|31
|Siofra Hession
|Creggs
|32
|Uillin Eilian
|Tuam/Oughterard