Galway Bay FM

13 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht U18 Women’s Management Name 32 player extended squad for Semi-Final

Share story:
Connacht U18 Women’s Management Name 32 player extended squad for Semi-Final

The Connacht U18 Girls Management have named a 32 player extended squad for their Interprovincial Semi-Final with Ulster on Thursday.

Craig Hansberry and his coaching team of Simon Lawless, Luke O’Donnell and Natalie Fox have already seen this team win all three of their games in the round robin series including a 42-12 win over the same opposition last August.

Connacht face Ulster in the Semi-Final on Thursday in Terenure with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

The Squad is…

Name Club
1 Ailish Quinn Ballina
2 Aisling Whyte Corinthians
3 Aine O’Connor Castlebar
4 Alannah McKeague Ballinasloe
5 Amy Horan Ballinrobe
6 Aoibh Morrow Connemara
7 Aoife Heaney Claremorris
8 Beibhin Gill Ballina
9 Catherine Fleming Ballinasloe
10 Chloe Conneely Connemara
11 Ciara Corrigan Creggs
12 Ella Burns Tuam/Oughterard
13 Emily Foley Ballina
14 Grainne Moran Ballina
15 Isabelle Quinn Creggs
16 Jemima A Verling Creggs
17 Jemma Lees Galwegians
18 Katie Griffin Loughrea
19 Kate McNamara Loughrea
20 Lauren Hunter Sligo
21 Louise Seoige Tuam/Oughterard
22 Meabh Flannery Corinthians
23 Merisa Kiripati Creggs
24 Naoimi Ward Tuam/Oughterard
25 Roisin Power Ballinasloe
26 Ruby Jennings Claremorris
27 Saoirse Lawley Sligo
28 Sarah Purcell Creggs
29 Shauna McDermot Creggs
30 Shauna Walsh Creggs
31 Siofra Hession Creggs
32 Uillin Eilian Tuam/Oughterard

 

Share story:

Colm Horgan Re-signs for Galway United

Galway United have confirmed this afternoon Colm Horgan has re-signed for the club. Horgan rejoined Galway United in 2023 after spells at Cork City and Sl...

Connacht v Cardiff Preview - Pete Wilkins speaks to the media

Connacht travel to the Arms Park to take on Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening. Head Coach Pete Wilkins spoke to the media as pa...

Over The Line - The Tommy Lally Interview

One of the greatest to ever wear the Galway United Jersey was a guest on Over the Line on Monday night. Tom Lally managed the team to the FAI Cup Final in...

Joy Neville to referee one last game in Womens Six Nations before taking up role in Connacht

Irish referee Joy Neville will make her final appearance before international retirement in this season’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations when she ta...