Connacht U18 Women’s Interprovincial Squad Named

The Connacht U18 Women’s Squad, sponsored by ATU, has now been announced for the 2024 Interprovincial season.

After an incredibly successful U18 Interpro campagin to date, the U18 Connacht Women’s team will face Ulster in their first PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship match on Saturday, 17 August in Newforge at 3:30 PM.

More details on the U18 Women’s Interpro schedule can be found here.

CONNACHT U18 WOMEN’S SQUAD LIST:

Head Coach: Craig Hansberry

Manager: Natalie Fox

Assistant Coach: Simon Lawless

Backs Coach: Gavin Foley

Forwards Coach: Claire Coghlan

Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

Aine O’Connor – Castlebar RFC

Amy Kenny – Ballinasloe RFC

Amy O’Toole – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

Anna McDermott – Ballinasloe RFC

Aoibh Morrow – Connemara RFC

Aoife Heaney – Claremorris RFC

Beibhinn Gill – Ballina RFC

Cairínn Kearns – Gort/Monivea RFC

Caitlin O’Malley – Corrib RFC

Carla Palasz – Westport RFC

Ciara Corrigan – Creggs RFC

Danni Turley – Ballinasloe RFC

Émer Collins – Ballina RFC

Emily Duffy – Ballina RFC

Esther Olanrewaju – Ballinasloe RFC

Evie Kennedy – Ballina RFC

Faith Durkin – Ballinrobe RFC

Grace Kellett – Westport RFC

Grace Kelly – Claremorris RFC

Grace O’ Shaughnessy – Creggs RFC

Isabelle Quinn – Creggs RFC

Juno Hayes – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

Katie Gallagher – Ballina RFC

Katie Griffin – Loughrea RFC

Katie McNamara – Loughrea RFC

Lara Clinch – Sligo Rugby

Louise Seoighe – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

Meabh Flannery – Galway Corinthians RFC

Mia White – Creggs RFC

Roisin O’Sullivan – Ballinasloe RFC

Róisín Power – Ballinasloe RFC

Ruby Jennings – Claremorris RFC

Siofra Hession – Creggs RFC

Uillin Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard RFC

PwC Women’s U18 Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1; Saturday, 17 August

Munster v Leinster, in Virgin Media Park, 1pm

Ulster v Connacht, in Newforge Sports Complex, 3:30pm

Round 2; Saturday, 24 August

Connacht v Munster, in Corinthians RFC, 1pm

Ulster v Leinster, in Kingspan Stadium, 2pm

Round 3; Saturday, 31 August

Leinster v Connacht, in Energia Park, 1pm

Munster v Ulster, in Virgin Media Park, 3pm

Finals Day; Saturday, 7 September – Venue TBC

3rd v 4th place, kick off 1pm

1st v 2nd place, kick off 3pm