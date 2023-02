Connacht’s U18 Girls won the second of their Development Interprovincial games with a very comfortable 50-5 win over Ulster in Terenure on Thursday afternoon. Their tries came from Sarah Purcell who scored three, Hannah Clarke with two, Siofra Hession, Roisin Maher, Emily Foley and Grainne Hahessy. Keanah Irons had an excellent day with boot with four conversions.

Connacht Head Coach Craig Hansberry spoke to John Mulligan afterward.