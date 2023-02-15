Connacht U18 Girls Squad named to face Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls management has made four changes to their match-day squad to face Ulster tomorrow at Terenure College (Kick-off – 12.30pm).
Connacht will be looking for their second win in the development series following an impressive 39-19 win over Munster last weekend.
Ballinasloe’s Ella Greene is promoted off the bench to start at hooker, Ailish Quinn (Ballina) is out injured so Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs) takes up No.6. Poppy Garvey (Sligo) earns the No 8 this week and Elle O’Toole (Westport) is hooker cover and Cavina Maloney (Gort) makes the squad.
The Connacht Squad is…
|No.
|Name
|Club
|1
|Ella Burns
|Tuam/Oughterard
|2
|Ella Greene
|Balinasloe
|3
|Roisin Maher
|Creggs RFC
|4
|Gráinne Hahessy
|Claremorris colts
|5
|Sarah McCormick
|Ballina RFC
|6
|Jemima Adams Verling
|Creggs RFC
|7
|Beibhinn Gleeson
|Tuam/Oughterard
|8
|Poppy Garvey
|Sligo RFC
|9
|Gráinne Moran
|Ballina RFC
|10
|Siofra Hession
|Creggs RFC
|11
|Emily Foley
|Ballina RFC
|12
|Sarah Purcell
|Creggs RFC
|13
|Molly Boote
|Tuam/Oughterard
|14
|Keanah Irons
|Tuam/Oughterard
|15
|Hannah Clarke
|Tuam/Oughterard
|Replacements
|16
|Ellen O’Toole
|Westport
|17
|Ellie Filan
|Sligo RFC
|18
|Nadine Fitzmaurice
|Creggs RFC
|19
|Rhona O’Dea
|Claremorris colts
|20
|Merisa Kiripati
|Creggs RFC
|21
|Megan Connolly
|Galweigans
|22
|Ailbhe Gannon
|Tuam/Oughterard
|23
|Cavina Maloney
|Gort
|Craig Hansberry
|Head Coach
|Luke O’Donnell
|Backs Coach
|Simon Lawless
|Forwards Coach
|Natalie Fox
|Manager
|Joe Smyth
|Physio
|Hubert Kowalski
|S&C