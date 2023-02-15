Connacht U18 Girls Squad named to face Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls management has made four changes to their match-day squad to face Ulster tomorrow at Terenure College (Kick-off – 12.30pm).

Connacht will be looking for their second win in the development series following an impressive 39-19 win over Munster last weekend.

Ballinasloe’s Ella Greene is promoted off the bench to start at hooker, Ailish Quinn (Ballina) is out injured so Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs) takes up No.6. Poppy Garvey (Sligo) earns the No 8 this week and Elle O’Toole (Westport) is hooker cover and Cavina Maloney (Gort) makes the squad.

The Connacht Squad is…