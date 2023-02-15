Connacht U18 Girls Squad named to face Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls management has made four changes to their match-day squad to face Ulster tomorrow at Terenure College (Kick-off – 12.30pm).

Connacht will be looking for their second win in the development series following an impressive 39-19 win over Munster last weekend.

Ballinasloe’s Ella Greene is promoted off the bench to start at hooker, Ailish Quinn (Ballina) is out injured so Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs) takes up No.6. Poppy Garvey (Sligo) earns the No 8 this week and Elle O’Toole (Westport) is hooker cover and Cavina Maloney (Gort) makes the squad.

The Connacht Squad is…

No.NameClub
1Ella BurnsTuam/Oughterard 
2Ella Greene Balinasloe 
3Roisin Maher Creggs RFC
4Gráinne HahessyClaremorris colts
5Sarah McCormick Ballina RFC
6Jemima Adams VerlingCreggs RFC
7Beibhinn GleesonTuam/Oughterard 
8Poppy Garvey Sligo RFC
9Gráinne Moran Ballina RFC
10Siofra Hession Creggs RFC
11Emily FoleyBallina RFC
12Sarah PurcellCreggs RFC
13Molly BooteTuam/Oughterard 
14Keanah Irons Tuam/Oughterard 
15Hannah ClarkeTuam/Oughterard 
Replacements
16Ellen O’TooleWestport
17Ellie Filan Sligo RFC
18Nadine Fitzmaurice Creggs RFC
19Rhona O’DeaClaremorris colts
20Merisa KiripatiCreggs RFC
21Megan Connolly Galweigans 
22Ailbhe Gannon Tuam/Oughterard 
23Cavina MaloneyGort
 Craig Hansberry Head Coach
Luke O’DonnellBacks Coach
Simon LawlessForwards Coach
Natalie FoxManager
Joe SmythPhysio
Hubert KowalskiS&C

