Connacht U18 Girls’ Semi-Final Squad Announced

The Connacht U18 Girls take on Ulster in their Interpro Semi-Final match this Thursday, 15th February at Terenure RFC (2:30 PM k/o). Our underage teams are sponsored by Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

After an incredibly successful U18 Interpro campaign to date, the U18 Connacht Girls team will face Ulster in their Semi-Final at Terenure RFC. They last played Ulster 26th August in their home match at Corinthians RFC where they came away with a 42-12 win.

“There is always a huge sense of pride in our U18 Girls. Their commitment, determination and desire to represent their province is something that will always shine through. For the majority of the squad, they worked hard for almost two years and gained the right to win 3/3 in the summer games against Ulster, Munster & Leinster. Now with some new recruits, it all comes down to our 1st play off against Ulster on Thursday. This will be the decider on who makes the final on Sunday 18th [in Buccaneers RFC],” says manager Natalie Fox.

“The work is done, but we have a shorter window for the Feb games which also includes selection. With a younger age bracket than last summer, it definitely shakes things up, but it also gives those that are that bit younger a taste of what we do in our Connacht U18 Girls Summer Programme.

I have no doubt the nerves will kick in on the day, but my hope is the players realise what a fantastic opportunity they have been given to do their best and enjoy every second.”

The team would appreciate support from clubs, families and friends this Thursday at Terenure RFC – getting that good Connacht atmosphere in Terenure will only make the experience more special.

CONNACHT RUGBY U18 GIRLS’ MATCHDAY SQUAD VS ULSTER RUGBY

Thursday 15th February, 2:30 @ Terenure RFC

15. Aoife Heaney (Claremorris RFC)

14. Saoirse Lawley (Sligo RFC)

13. Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC)

12. Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC)

11. Emily Foley (Ballina RFC)

10. Jemma Lees (Corinthians RFC)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC)

1. Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC)

2. Uillin Eilian (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

3. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

4. Catherine Fleming (Ballinasloe RFC)

5. Chloe Conneely (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

6. Merisa Kiripati (Creggs RFC)

7. Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC)

16. Louise Seoighe (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

17. Amy Horan (Ballinrobe RFC)

18. Isabelle Quinn (Creggs RFC)

19. Alannah McKeigue (Ballinasloe RFC)

20. Aisling Whyte (Corinthians RFC)

21. Katie McNamara (Loughrea RFC)

22. Shauna Walsh (Creggs RFC)

23. Meabh Flannery (Corinthians RFC)

Head Coach: Craig Hansberry

Backs Coach: Luke O’Donnell

Forwards Coach: Simon Lawless

Team Manager: Natalie Fox

U18 Interpro Final:

Sunday, 18th February at Buccaneers RFC