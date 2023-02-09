Connacht U18 Girls Extended Squad Named For Interprovincial Games Against Munster And Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls Squad for upcoming Interprovincial games against Munster and Ulster has been named.
These games are being used by the Irish management as part of their preparations for the Six Nations festival that takes place this year between the 7th and 15th of April at Wellington College in Berkshire, England.
Connacht plays Munster in their opening game on Sunday at the IRFU High Performance Centre followed by Ulster on Thursday the 16th in Terenure.
There was further good news for Connacht with the announcement that U18 manager Natalie Fox has been named as Manager of the Irish team for the upcoming Festival.
Connacht Squad
Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard
Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC
Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard
Catherine Fleming – Ballinasloe
Cavina Maloney – Gort
Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard
Ella Greene – Ballinasloe
Ellen O’Toole – Westport RFC
Ellie Filan – Sligo RFC
Emily Foley – Ballina RFC
Gráinne Hahessy – Claremorris colts
Gráinne Moran – Ballina RFC
Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard
Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC
Keanah Irons – Tuam/Oughterard
Megan Connolly – Galwegians
Merisa Kirapati – Creggs RFC
Molly Boote – Tuam/Oughterard
Nadine Fitzmaurice – Creggs RFC
Poppy Garvey – Sligo RFC
Rebecca Hastings – Galwegians
Rhona O’Dea – Claremorris colts
Roisin Maher – Creggs RFC
Saoirse Lawley – Sligo RFC
Sarah McCormick – Ballina RFC
Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC
Siofra Hession – Creggs RFC
Uillin Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard