Connacht U18 Girls Extended Squad Named For Interprovincial Games Against Munster And Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls Squad for upcoming Interprovincial games against Munster and Ulster has been named.

These games are being used by the Irish management as part of their preparations for the Six Nations festival that takes place this year between the 7th and 15th of April at Wellington College in Berkshire, England.

Connacht plays Munster in their opening game on Sunday at the IRFU High Performance Centre followed by Ulster on Thursday the 16th in Terenure.  

There was further good news for Connacht with the announcement that U18 manager Natalie Fox has been named as Manager of the Irish team for the upcoming Festival.

Connacht Squad

Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard                                                                     

Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC                                                                         

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard                                                    

Catherine Fleming – Ballinasloe                                                                           

Cavina Maloney – Gort                                                                      

Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard                                                                          

Ella Greene – Ballinasloe                                                                          

Ellen O’Toole – Westport RFC                                                                   

Ellie Filan – Sligo RFC                                                                             

Emily Foley – Ballina RFC                                                                         

Gráinne Hahessy – Claremorris colts                                                                             

Gráinne Moran – Ballina RFC                                                                         

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard                                                                          

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Keanah Irons – Tuam/Oughterard                                                                          

Megan Connolly – Galwegians                                                                        

Merisa Kirapati – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Molly Boote – Tuam/Oughterard                                                                          

Nadine Fitzmaurice – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Poppy Garvey – Sligo RFC                                                                             

Rebecca Hastings – Galwegians                                                                        

Rhona O’Dea – Claremorris colts                                                                             

Roisin Maher – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Saoirse Lawley – Sligo RFC                                                                             

Sarah McCormick – Ballina RFC                                                                         

Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Siofra Hession – Creggs RFC                                                                         

Uillin Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard

