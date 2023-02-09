Connacht U18 Girls Extended Squad Named For Interprovincial Games Against Munster And Ulster

The Connacht U18 Girls Squad for upcoming Interprovincial games against Munster and Ulster has been named.

These games are being used by the Irish management as part of their preparations for the Six Nations festival that takes place this year between the 7th and 15th of April at Wellington College in Berkshire, England.

Connacht plays Munster in their opening game on Sunday at the IRFU High Performance Centre followed by Ulster on Thursday the 16th in Terenure.

There was further good news for Connacht with the announcement that U18 manager Natalie Fox has been named as Manager of the Irish team for the upcoming Festival.

Connacht Squad

Ailbhe Gannon – Tuam/Oughterard

Ailish Quinn – Ballina RFC

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard

Catherine Fleming – Ballinasloe

Cavina Maloney – Gort

Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard

Ella Greene – Ballinasloe

Ellen O’Toole – Westport RFC

Ellie Filan – Sligo RFC

Emily Foley – Ballina RFC

Gráinne Hahessy – Claremorris colts

Gráinne Moran – Ballina RFC

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC

Keanah Irons – Tuam/Oughterard

Megan Connolly – Galwegians

Merisa Kirapati – Creggs RFC

Molly Boote – Tuam/Oughterard

Nadine Fitzmaurice – Creggs RFC

Poppy Garvey – Sligo RFC

Rebecca Hastings – Galwegians

Rhona O’Dea – Claremorris colts

Roisin Maher – Creggs RFC

Saoirse Lawley – Sligo RFC

Sarah McCormick – Ballina RFC

Sarah Purcell – Creggs RFC

Siofra Hession – Creggs RFC

Uillin Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard