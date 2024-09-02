Galway Bay FM

2 September 2024

Connacht U16 & U18 Girls Hockey Panels Announced

The Connacht U16 and U18 Girls panels for the upcoming Interprovincial Championships have been named by head coaches Richard Malone and David Granero.
Six Clubs will be represented in the squads. They are Galway, Athelone, Greenfields, Kinvara, Yeats and Pembroke.
The captains of both squads have been announced with Eleanor Troy of Galway named as captain of the U16’s and Sophie Beatty of Galway and Kate Stuart Trainor of Greenfields named as co-captains of the U18’s.
Connacht will play their first matches on Sunday next against Leinster with the U16 game at 1pm followed by the U18’s at 3pm.
