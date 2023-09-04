Connacht U16 and U18 Hockey Squads Announced

The Connacht U16 and U18 Squads have been named for the 2023/24 Interprovincials that begin on Saturday in Dublin.

Connacht U16s and U18s begin their campaigns against Ulster at Three Rock Rovers.

Connacht Hockey U16 Girls – Interprovincial Panel Announcement

Connacht Hockey along the U16 Head Coach Richard Malone and the coaching team are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Interprovincial competition which gets underway on Sunday 10th September 2023 with their first match versus Ulster in Dublin (Three Rock Rovers)

An extended panel of 35 players has been named who will train throughout the 2023/24 season from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial competition fixtures. The coaching and management team would like to congratulate all the players selected while Richard Malone emphasised the hard work undertaken by the group.

“We are delighted with the development and improvement of all the players over the summer training period. We have seen some wonderful hockey skills, great attitude and commitment from everyone and a clear desire to develop further. A huge thanks to the clubs, schools and parents of this group of players who have all given fantastic support this year.”

The Connacht U16 Squad for the new season

Back Row: Zara Dolan, Robyn Flannery, Ella Downes, Eleanor Troy, Róise Flynn, Isabel Dunbar, Mia O’Donnell (Captain), Amy Butler, Aifric Mannion (VC), Olivia Meares, Aoife Harrison and Orla Costello

Middle Row (L-R) : Éabha Daffy, Rebecca Whelan, Grace Kelly, Molly Sproule, Isabelle Doorly, Emily Long, Eadaoin Burns, Emma Considine, Rosie Symonds and Éabha McDonagh,

Front Row (L-R): Ciara Ivers, Eve Farragher, Chloe Moffett, Chloe Anderson, Mia Walsh, Ellen Holland, Zoe Wright, Grace Brosnan, Hannah Gannon Rea and Freya Beatty

Missing from photo: Emma Considine, Amelie Henson and Maeve Bates

Connacht Hockey U18 Girls – Interprovincial Panel Announcement

Connacht Hockey along with Head Coach Deirdre McDermott, Assistant Coach Catherine Moore and Goalkeeper Coach Martin White are delighted to announce the Connacht U18 Squad for the coming season’s Interprovincial series of matches. This is now the third year of the new competition format which sees matches played throughout the season, with the first interprovincial match on Sunday 10th September versus Ulster in Dublin. In line with Hockey Ireland strategy, an extended panel of 36 players has been selected which will aid with underage regional development. A squad of 18 players will be selected for each Interprovincial fixture.

Head Coach Deirdre McDermott would like to congratulate the players selected and looks forward to the interprovincial series of matches ahead. She says “this Interprovincial format is proving to be of huge benefit for the development of underage hockey in Connacht and throughout Ireland. It allows the management team and the player time to analyse each match, identify areas for improvements and provide times to work on these ahead of the next interprovincial match. The extended squad has led to increased competitiveness within the group and provides the opportunity to develop players for the following season.”