Connacht U16 and U18 Girls Hockey teams announced

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock & U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott have named their teams for the upcoming Interpro Match on Sunday next 14th November against Ulster in Three Rock Rovers, Dublin.

Head Coach for Connacht U18 Deirdre McDermott said, “We are looking forward to our second match of the under 18s interprovincial series versus Ulster on 14th of November in Dublin. The players have worked hard at our training sessions and practice matches over the last month since our victory over Leinster. We are expecting a good team performance on Sunday”

The U18 match starts at 3pm followed by the U16 at 5pm.

Connacht U16 Girls:

1 Kate Bredin (GK) – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

3 Aoibhín Deasy – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

6 Emily Quinn – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid

7 Aisling Lupton – Galway HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill

8 Siún McGovern – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid

9 Ava Harty – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

10 Sophie Swann – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar

11 Aoibhe Monaghan – Greenfields HC & Yeats College Galway

12 Maebh McLoughlin – Pembroke HC & Sligo Grammar

14 Roisín Heaney (Captain) – Galway HC & Salerno Galway

15 Kate Stuart Trainor – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower

16 Róisín Shaughnessy – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill

17 Aoife Nash – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid

18 Anna Meade (Vice Captain) – Yeats County HC & Ursuline College Sligo

19 Aoife Purtill – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower

20 Ava McGauran – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

Reserves

2 Riona Cunningham – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower

4 Saoirse Lawley – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar

5 Grace O’Flaherty – Athlone HC & Moate Community College

Management

Head Coach – Gary Ruddock

Asst. Coach – Stephen O’Keeffe

Manager – Siobhán Shaughnessy

Connacht U18 Girls:

1 Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain) – Galway HC & Calasanctius College

2 Meabh Gilmor (GK) – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar

3 Erika Lowe – Athlone HC & Kilkenny College

4 Ailish McDonnell – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

5 Lara Swann – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar

6 Caoimhe Cleary (Captain) – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid

7 Aoibhin McDonnell – Galway HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill

8 Zoe Rodgers – Kinvara HC & Seamount College Kinvara

9 Grace Walsh – Galway HC & Salerno Galway

10 Anna Browne – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

11 Rosie Doorly – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid

12 Anna Harty – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

13 Ellie Hughes – NUIG HC

14 Mary Rooney – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid

15 Lauren O’Donnell – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill

16 Saoirse Burke – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill

18 Isabelle Howard – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

19 Leah Ruane – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway

Reserves

17 Aoife Summerville – Galway HC & Salerno Galway

20 Laoise Medley – Galway HC & Salerno Galway

21 Grace Murray (GK) – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid

Management

Head Coach – Deirdre McDermott

Asst. Coach – Katie Osbourne

GK Coach – Martin Hughes

Manager – Sarah Comer