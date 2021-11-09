Connacht U16 and U18 Girls Hockey teams announced

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock & U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott have named their teams for the upcoming Interpro Match on Sunday next 14th November against Ulster in Three Rock Rovers, Dublin.
Head Coach for Connacht U18 Deirdre McDermott said, “We are looking forward to our second match of the under 18s interprovincial series versus Ulster on 14th of November in Dublin. The players have worked hard at our training sessions and practice matches over the last month since our victory over Leinster. We are expecting a good team performance on Sunday”
The U18 match starts at 3pm followed by the U16 at 5pm.
Connacht U16 Girls:
1 Kate Bredin (GK) – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
3 Aoibhín Deasy – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
6 Emily Quinn – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid
7 Aisling Lupton – Galway HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill
8 Siún McGovern – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid
9 Ava Harty – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
10 Sophie Swann – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar
11 Aoibhe Monaghan – Greenfields HC & Yeats College Galway
12 Maebh McLoughlin – Pembroke HC & Sligo Grammar
14 Roisín Heaney (Captain) – Galway HC & Salerno Galway
15 Kate Stuart Trainor – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower
16 Róisín Shaughnessy – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill
17 Aoife Nash – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid
18 Anna Meade (Vice Captain) – Yeats County HC & Ursuline College Sligo
19 Aoife Purtill – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower
20 Ava McGauran – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
Reserves
2 Riona Cunningham – Athlone HC & Our Lady’s Bower
4 Saoirse Lawley – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar
5 Grace O’Flaherty – Athlone HC & Moate Community College
Management
Head Coach – Gary Ruddock
Asst. Coach – Stephen O’Keeffe
Manager – Siobhán Shaughnessy
Connacht U18 Girls:
1 Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain) – Galway HC & Calasanctius College
2 Meabh Gilmor (GK) – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar
3 Erika Lowe – Athlone HC & Kilkenny College
4 Ailish McDonnell – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
5 Lara Swann – Yeats County HC & Sligo Grammar
6 Caoimhe Cleary (Captain) – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid
7 Aoibhin McDonnell – Galway HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill
8 Zoe Rodgers – Kinvara HC & Seamount College Kinvara
9 Grace Walsh – Galway HC & Salerno Galway
10 Anna Browne – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
11 Rosie Doorly – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid
12 Anna Harty – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
13 Ellie Hughes – NUIG HC
14 Mary Rooney – Galway HC & Coláiste Iognáid
15 Lauren O’Donnell – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill
16 Saoirse Burke – Greenfields HC & Dominican College Taylors Hill
18 Isabelle Howard – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
19 Leah Ruane – Greenfields HC & Salerno Galway
Reserves
17 Aoife Summerville – Galway HC & Salerno Galway
20 Laoise Medley – Galway HC & Salerno Galway
21 Grace Murray (GK) – Greenfields HC & Coláiste Iognáid
Management
Head Coach – Deirdre McDermott
Asst. Coach – Katie Osbourne
GK Coach – Martin Hughes
Manager – Sarah Comer