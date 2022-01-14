Connacht U16, 18 and 23 Hockey teams named for Interpros on Sunday.

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock, U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott and U23 Coach Jen Hyde have named their teams for the up-and-coming Interpro matches on Sunday.

The U23’s girls face Leinster in the final of the interprovincial tournament at Three Rock Rovers. This is the first time Connacht has made it to the final in this age category and coach Jen Hyde is confident her team can come away with a victory. The squad have really come together in recent weeks having beaten Munster to get to the final. “They’re believing in themselves again and representing Connacht with renewed pride. As a coach watching the girls support one another and play for each other has been my greatest success. Whatever happens in the final I couldn’t have asked for a better squad to work with.”

Both the U16s and U18s games will take place in Wilson’s Hospital School Mullingar at 1PM and 3PM respectively.

U18s coach Deirdre McDermott said “we are looking forward to our fourth match of the under 18s interprovincial series versus Leinster South on 16th of January in Mullingar. We are hoping to take our learnings from our opening three matches and put in a good team performance on Sunday. A result on Sunday would give a chance of a top three finish.”

U16s coach Gary Ruddock is really happy with how his young and inexperienced team have progressed through the tournament so far. He’s hopeful that the girls can continue to develop and come together in this final game.

Connacht U16 Girls Player Club School Kate Bredin (GK) Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Riona Cunningham (GK) Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Aisling Lupton Galway HC Dominican College Taylors Hill Anna Meade (VC) Yeats County HC Ursuline College Sligo Aoibhe Monaghan Greenfields HC Yeats College Galway Aoibhín Deasy Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Aoife Purtill Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Ava McGauran Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Emily Quinn Galway HC Coláiste Iognáid Grace O’Flaherty Athlone HC Moate Community College Hannah Heneghan Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Kate Stuart Trainor Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Maebh McLoughlin Pembroke Wanderers HC Sligo Grammar Mia Rodgers Kinvara HC Seamount College Kinvara Roisín Heaney (Captain) Galway HC Salerno Galway Saoirse Lawley Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Sophie Beatty Galway HC Salerno Galway Sophie Swann Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Reserves Ellen Kelly (GK) Galway HC Salerno Galway Ava Harty Greenfields HC Salerno Galway

Management Head Coach Gary Ruddock Asst. Coach Stephen O’Keeffe Manager Siobhán Shaughnessy

Connacht U18 Girls Player Club School Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain) Galway HC Calasanctius College Meabh Gilmor (GK) Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Erika Lowe Athlone HC Kilkenny College Ailish McDonnell Greenfields Salerno Galway Lara Swann Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Caoimhe Cleary (Captain) Greenfields HC Coláiste Iognáid Aoibhin McDonnell Galway HC Dominican College Taylors Hill Zoe Rodgers Kinvara HC Seamount College Kinvara Grace Walsh Galway HC Salerno Galway Anna Browne Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Rosie Doorly Galway HC Coláiste Iognáid Anna Costelloe n/a Salerno Galway Ellie Hughes NUIG HC N/A Mary Rooney Galway HC Coláiste Lauren O’Donnell Greenfields HC Dominican College Taylors Hill Aoife Summerville Galway HC Salerno Galway Isabelle Howard Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Leah Ruane Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Reserves Laoise Medley Galway HC Salerno Galway Grace Murray Greenfields Coláiste Iognáid Saoirse Burke Greenfields HC Dominican College Taylors Hill Management Head Coach Deirdre McDermott Asst. Coach Katie Osbourne GK Coach Martin White Manager Sarah Comer