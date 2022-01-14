Connacht U16, 18 and 23 Hockey teams named for Interpros on Sunday.

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock, U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott and U23 Coach Jen Hyde have named their teams for the up-and-coming Interpro matches on Sunday.

The U23’s girls face Leinster in the final of the interprovincial tournament at Three Rock Rovers. This is the first time Connacht has made it to the final in this age category and coach Jen Hyde is confident her team can come away with a victory. The squad have really come together in recent weeks having beaten Munster to get to the final. “They’re believing in themselves again and representing Connacht with renewed pride. As a coach watching the girls support one another and play for each other has been my greatest success. Whatever happens in the final I couldn’t have asked for a better squad to work with.”

Both the U16s and U18s games will take place in Wilson’s Hospital School Mullingar at 1PM and 3PM respectively.

U18s coach Deirdre McDermott said “we are looking forward to our fourth match of the under 18s interprovincial series versus Leinster South on 16th of January in Mullingar. We are hoping to take our learnings from our opening three matches and put in a good team performance on Sunday. A result on Sunday would give a chance of a top three finish.”

U16s coach Gary Ruddock is really happy with how his young and inexperienced team have progressed through the tournament so far. He’s hopeful that the girls can continue to develop and come together in this final game.

Connacht U16 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
 Kate Bredin (GK)Greenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Riona Cunningham (GK)Athlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Aisling LuptonGalway HCDominican College Taylors Hill
 Anna Meade (VC)Yeats County HCUrsuline College Sligo
 Aoibhe MonaghanGreenfields HCYeats College Galway
 Aoibhín DeasyGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Aoife PurtillAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Ava McGauranGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Emily QuinnGalway HCColáiste Iognáid
 Grace O’FlahertyAthlone HCMoate Community College
 Hannah HeneghanAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Kate Stuart TrainorAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Maebh McLoughlinPembroke Wanderers HCSligo Grammar
 Mia RodgersKinvara HCSeamount College Kinvara
 Roisín Heaney (Captain)Galway HCSalerno Galway
 Saoirse LawleyYeats County HCSligo Grammar
 Sophie BeattyGalway HCSalerno Galway
 Sophie SwannYeats County HCSligo Grammar
    
Reserves   
 Ellen Kelly (GK)Galway HCSalerno Galway
 Ava HartyGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
Management 
Head CoachGary Ruddock
Asst. CoachStephen O’Keeffe
ManagerSiobhán Shaughnessy
Connacht U18 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
 Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain)Galway HCCalasanctius College
 Meabh Gilmor (GK)Yeats County HCSligo Grammar
 Erika LoweAthlone HCKilkenny College
 Ailish McDonnellGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
 Lara SwannYeats County HCSligo Grammar
 Caoimhe Cleary (Captain)Greenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
 Aoibhin McDonnellGalway HCDominican College Taylors Hill
 Zoe RodgersKinvara HCSeamount College Kinvara
 Grace WalshGalway HCSalerno Galway
 Anna BrowneGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Rosie DoorlyGalway HCColáiste Iognáid
 Anna Costelloen/aSalerno Galway
 Ellie HughesNUIG HCN/A
 Mary RooneyGalway HCColáiste
 Lauren O’DonnellGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
 Aoife SummervilleGalway HCSalerno Galway
 Isabelle HowardGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Leah RuaneGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
Reserves   
 Laoise MedleyGalway HCSalerno Galway
 Grace MurrayGreenfieldsColáiste Iognáid
 Saoirse BurkeGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
Management   
Head CoachDeirdre McDermott  
Asst. CoachKatie Osbourne  
GK CoachMartin White  
ManagerSarah Comer  
Connacht U23 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
1Anna O’Donoghue (GK)NUIG 
2Katie OsborneNUIG 
3Amy KeenanN/ASalerno
4Robyn Heatherington (VC)Old Alex 
5Ciara DunneN/ASalerno
6Alison HennessyTrinity 
7Jenny ButtimerNUIG 
8Fiona Kelly (C)Catholic Institute 
9Aoife QuinnNUIG Coláiste Iognáid
10Ailbhe FolanNUIG 
11Ciara MurphyNUIG 
12Megan ClintonAthloneMoate Community College
13Margo SchaafNUIG 
14Sarah HolmesNUIG 
15Allie HeatheringtonOld Alex 
16Camille KeaneColáiste Iognáid
17Julieanne LanganNUIG 
18Teagan Stanley (GK)Galway 
Reserves   
19Ciara KeenanTrinity 
20Emer O’ConnellGalway 
Management   
Head CoachJennifer Hyde  
Asst. CoachLorraine Mahon  
GK CoachMartin White  
ManagerJohn Folan  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR