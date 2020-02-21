Connacht Travel To Murrayfield In Guinness PRO14

Connacht face Edinburgh this evening in the Guinness Pro14.

Head Coach Andy Friend has made four changes to his starting team with Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Joe Maksymiw and Niall Murray coming into the pack.

Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane are unavailable due to international duty and Jarrad Butler captains the team at number eight.

==

Connacht (vs Edinburgh): Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Peter Robb, John Porch; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Joe Maksymiw; Paul Boyle, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Paddy McAllister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.

==

Kick-off in Murrayfield is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage with Rob Murphy and William Davies here on Galway Bay FM.