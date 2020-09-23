Connacht To Start New Pro14 Season At Home To Glasgow Warriors

Connacht Rugby will have a home date to start the new 2020/21 Season when they host Glasgow at the Sportsground following the announcement of the new fixtures this afternoon. This season will not feature the South African teams as PRO14 organisers confirmed that South African teams won’t be part of the upcoming season.

Issues around travel restrictions mean that the competition will go ahead without the Cheetahs and the Kings.

The league added that they’re in talks with South Africa Rugby about plans to expand the tournament with more franchises from the country from 2022.

With more details of Connacht’s opening games of the new season here is William Davies.

Pro 14 Fixtures Season 2020/2021

Sat Oct 3 Connacht v Glasgow Kick Off 5-15

Sat Oct 10 Cardiff V Connacht Kick Off 7-35

Weekend of Oct 17 Champions Cup Final

Sun Oct 25 Edinburgh v Connacht Kick Off 7.35

Sun Nov 01 Connacht v Benetton Kick Off 4.30

Sat Nov 07 Dragons v Connacht Kick Off 5.15

Sat Nov 14 Connacht v Scarlets Kick Off 7.35

Sun Nov 22 Zebre v Connacht Kick Off 2.30

Sat Nov 28 Connacht v Ospreys Kick Off 7.35

Sat/Sun Dec 26/27 Connacht v Ulster KO TBC

Sat/Sun Jan 2/3 Leinster v Connacht KO TBC

Sat/Sun Jan 9/10 Connacht v Munster KO TBC