Galway Bay FM

3 May 2024

~2 minutes read

Connacht to host Leinster in Junior Interpros in Creggs

Share story:
Connacht to host Leinster in Junior Interpros in Creggs

The Connacht Junior Interprovincial Rugby team will look to bounce back from an opening-round defeat to Ulster (47-12) when they host Leinster in Creggs on Saturday at 2.30 pm. The game is live-streamed on the Galway Bay FM website with William Davies and Alan Deegan on commentary duty. Ahead of the game, William spoke to Connacht Head Coach Alan Bane…

The Connacht Juniors squad, sponsored by Aerogen, has now been named for the Junior Interprovincial match against Leinster Rugby this Saturday, 4th May in Creggs RFC at 2:30 PM.

The second match of the Junior Interprovincial Series will take place this Saturday at Creggs RFC where the Connacht Juniors, sponsored by Aerogen, will take on the Leinster Juniors. Kick-off is 2:30pm and all visitors are welcome to come and cheer on the Connacht Juniors!

Admission is €10 at the gate, Under 18s get free entry.

Connacht Juniors vs Ulster Juniors Squad:

Number/Name/Club
15. Barry Walsh – Castlebar RFC
14. Ethan Griffiths – Connemara RFC
13. Ross Murphy Sweeney – Buccaneers RFC
12. Eoghan Coyle – Creggs RFC
11. Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC
10. Shane Purcell – Creggs RFC
9. Zach Wright – Castlebar RFC

1. Ronan Ipek – Castlebar RFC
2. Benjamin Hynes – Sligo Rugby
3. Martin Staunton – Buccaneers RFC (Captain)
4. Sam Fogarty – Buccaneers RFC
5. Ryan Cummins – Dunmore RFC
6. Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC
7. Tommy Mullen – Connemara RFC
8. Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC

Replacements
16. Ross Bourke – Westport RFC
17. Eoghan Cahill – Creggs RFC
18. Aidan Healy – Ballyhaunis RFC
19. Michael Jordan – Ballyhaunis RFC
20. Ciaran Purcell – Creggs RFC
21. Mark Dowd – Creggs RFC
22. Louis McVitty – Sligo Rugby
23. Mark Purcell – Creggs RFC

Management Team:

Head Coach: Alan Bane

Assistant Coach: Darin Claasen

Assistant Coach: Craig Hansberry

Manager: Jimmy Roddy

Kit Manager: Derek Carlin

Physio: Damien Burke

IRFU JUNIOR MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES FIXTURES

Saturday, 27th April 2024

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 1

at City of Derry RFC

Ulster 47 – 12 Connacht

Saturday, 4th May 2024

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 2

at Creggs RFC, 2:30 pm k/o

Connacht v Leinster, Creggs RFC

Saturday, 11th May 2024

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 3

at Rathcooney (Old Christians, Cork), 2:30 pm k/o

Munster v Connacht

Share story:

Galway U20 football team named for Connacht Final against Roscommon

Galway U20 football manager Derek Savage has named the team for tomorrow evening’s Connacht Final against Roscommon in MacHale Park, Castlebar (5.15...

Galway and Wexford Hurling teams named for Leinster Championship Rd 3 clash

There are three changes to the Galway senior hurling team that travels to Wexford Park tomorrow afternoon. Sean Linnane, David Burke and the injured Darre...

Team Ireland’s Senior Women conclude Qualifications at 2024 European Championships

Team Ireland’s Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team completed qualifications on Thursday in Rimini, Italy. The team placed 24th overall, scoring 142.796 l...

Galway and Mayo teams named for Connacht Final

Galway senior football manager Padraig Joyce has made two changes for Sunday’s Connacht final against Mayo from the side that beat Sligo in the semi...