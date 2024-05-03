3 May 2024
~2 minutes read
Connacht to host Leinster in Junior Interpros in Creggs
The Connacht Junior Interprovincial Rugby team will look to bounce back from an opening-round defeat to Ulster (47-12) when they host Leinster in Creggs on Saturday at 2.30 pm. The game is live-streamed on the Galway Bay FM website with William Davies and Alan Deegan on commentary duty. Ahead of the game, William spoke to Connacht Head Coach Alan Bane…
The Connacht Juniors squad, sponsored by Aerogen, has now been named for the Junior Interprovincial match against Leinster Rugby this Saturday, 4th May in Creggs RFC at 2:30 PM.
The second match of the Junior Interprovincial Series will take place this Saturday at Creggs RFC where the Connacht Juniors, sponsored by Aerogen, will take on the Leinster Juniors. Kick-off is 2:30pm and all visitors are welcome to come and cheer on the Connacht Juniors!
Admission is €10 at the gate, Under 18s get free entry.
Connacht Juniors vs Ulster Juniors Squad:
Number/Name/Club
15. Barry Walsh – Castlebar RFC
14. Ethan Griffiths – Connemara RFC
13. Ross Murphy Sweeney – Buccaneers RFC
12. Eoghan Coyle – Creggs RFC
11. Ian Murphy – Tuam RFC
10. Shane Purcell – Creggs RFC
9. Zach Wright – Castlebar RFC
1. Ronan Ipek – Castlebar RFC
2. Benjamin Hynes – Sligo Rugby
3. Martin Staunton – Buccaneers RFC (Captain)
4. Sam Fogarty – Buccaneers RFC
5. Ryan Cummins – Dunmore RFC
6. Brian Diffley – Creggs RFC
7. Tommy Mullen – Connemara RFC
8. Fintan Crawley – Ballyhaunis RFC
Replacements
16. Ross Bourke – Westport RFC
17. Eoghan Cahill – Creggs RFC
18. Aidan Healy – Ballyhaunis RFC
19. Michael Jordan – Ballyhaunis RFC
20. Ciaran Purcell – Creggs RFC
21. Mark Dowd – Creggs RFC
22. Louis McVitty – Sligo Rugby
23. Mark Purcell – Creggs RFC
Management Team:
Head Coach: Alan Bane
Assistant Coach: Darin Claasen
Assistant Coach: Craig Hansberry
Manager: Jimmy Roddy
Kit Manager: Derek Carlin
Physio: Damien Burke
IRFU JUNIOR MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES FIXTURES
Saturday, 27th April 2024
IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 1
at City of Derry RFC
Ulster 47 – 12 Connacht
Saturday, 4th May 2024
IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 2
at Creggs RFC, 2:30 pm k/o
Connacht v Leinster, Creggs RFC
Saturday, 11th May 2024
IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 3
at Rathcooney (Old Christians, Cork), 2:30 pm k/o
Munster v Connacht