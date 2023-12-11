Connacht to be without Mack Hansen for Saracens trip

Connacht will be without the injured Mack Hansen for Saturday afternoon’s trip to Saracens in the European Champions Cup. The Irish international winger suffered an ankle injury midway through the first half of last Friday night’s 41-5 opening-round defeat at home to Bordeaux. Tiernan O’Halloran and Oisin Dowling are also unavailable for the weekend.

Speaking this morning after a review of Friday night’s defeat, forwards coach Collie Tucker spoke to William Davies of Galway Bay FM…